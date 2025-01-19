International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,300 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.1 days.

International Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

IPCFF opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

