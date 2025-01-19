Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $253.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $253.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on UNP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.35.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

UNP opened at $233.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.85. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

