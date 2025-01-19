Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.97 and last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 171033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SEI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $75.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,151.44. This represents a 32.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

See Also

