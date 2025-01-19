Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in December

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JFHHF opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

