What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for WaFd FY2026 Earnings?

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of WaFd in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get WaFd alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

WaFd Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. WaFd has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $38.62.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. WaFd had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in WaFd by 80.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of WaFd by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in WaFd by 515.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in WaFd by 60.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WaFd

In other news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $404,359.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,532.08. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.