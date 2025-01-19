JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded JCDecaux to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCDecaux

JCDecaux Price Performance

About JCDecaux

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

(Get Free Report)

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.