Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,601,400 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 2,259,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,202.8 days.

Japan Post Stock Performance

Shares of JPHLF stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. Japan Post has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

