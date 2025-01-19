Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,601,400 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 2,259,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,202.8 days.
Japan Post Stock Performance
Shares of JPHLF stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. Japan Post has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.
Japan Post Company Profile
