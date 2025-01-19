Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 140.0 days.

Imerys Stock Performance

Shares of Imerys stock opened at C$28.69 on Friday. Imerys has a fifty-two week low of C$28.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.46.

About Imerys

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company provides additives for paints, coatings, adhesives, caulks, sealants, and rubber; minerals for technical ceramics and traditional ceramics; functional additives for plastics and thermoset; high-performance binders for dry mix mortars and floor screeds; fillers and coatings for paper, board, and packaging applications; filtration agents for liquids and blood plasma; pharmaceutical diluents, coloring agents, processing aids, glidants, and lubricants for tablet production; engineered minerals for cosmetic industry; food additives to preserve flavor; coating agents to improve fertilizer fow; mineral-based cat litters; alumina for high-performance abrasives and graphite in brake pads; and carbon black for conductivity in onboard data systems.

