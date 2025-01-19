What is William Blair’s Forecast for Karooooo Q4 Earnings?

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karooooo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Karooooo’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Karooooo’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 29.39%.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the 4th quarter valued at $6,146,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the third quarter worth $216,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 124.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Karooooo by 23.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

