Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,536,900 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 1,388,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 189.7 days.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Investor AB (publ) stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. Investor AB has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $31.10.

Get Investor AB (publ) alerts:

About Investor AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Investor AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.