Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,536,900 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 1,388,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 189.7 days.
Investor AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Investor AB (publ) stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. Investor AB has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $31.10.
About Investor AB (publ)
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Investor AB (publ)
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.