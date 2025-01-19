InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF) Short Interest Update

InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,295,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 3,707,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
InnoCare Pharma Price Performance
Shares of InnoCare Pharma stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. InnoCare Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.72.
InnoCare Pharma Company Profile
