Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,800 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 1,450,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,400.9 days.

Isuzu Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISUZF opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

