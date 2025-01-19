Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Trading Up 4.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 69,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 187,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.51.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
