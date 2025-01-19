Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Shares Down 10% – What’s Next?

Shares of Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 112,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 24,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Golconda Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28.

Golconda Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golconda Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golconda Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.