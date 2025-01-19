ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.93 and last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 57695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

ExlService Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $4,145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,448. This represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $954,952.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,254.50. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,458 shares of company stock worth $18,720,514. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in ExlService by 29.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 32.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

