IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in December

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,321,500 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 1,100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

IsoEnergy Price Performance

OTCMKTS ISENF opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. IsoEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

