IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in December

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,321,500 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 1,100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.
IsoEnergy Price Performance
OTCMKTS ISENF opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. IsoEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
About IsoEnergy
