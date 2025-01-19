Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.97 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 5734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby purchased 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,321.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,174.27. This trade represents a 16.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $189,044.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,738.72. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

