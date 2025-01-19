Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.69 and last traded at $119.03, with a volume of 22889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Cloudflare Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,425,199.60. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $5,957,632.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,962.26. This represents a 82.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,852 shares of company stock worth $55,386,256. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 121.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 73.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cloudflare by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

