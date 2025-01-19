GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance
ICLTF stock opened at C$3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.13. GreenFirst Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$2.01 and a twelve month high of C$6.73.
GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GreenFirst Forest Products
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.