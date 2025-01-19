Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 437 ($5.32) and last traded at GBX 436.40 ($5.31), with a volume of 485623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 433.50 ($5.27).
Allianz Technology Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.79 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 411.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 382.13.
Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile
The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.
