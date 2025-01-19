TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 385765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTI shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded TETRA Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $646.53 million, a PE ratio of 245.37 and a beta of 2.06.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. TETRA Technologies’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 357,455 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 165,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 703.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

