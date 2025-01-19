Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.24 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.34 ($0.22). 2,536,548 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,221,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.10 ($0.24).
Digital 9 Infrastructure Trading Down 25.5 %
The firm has a market cap of £129.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1,498.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.76.
Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile
The global demand for improved speed, reliability and accessibility of data is driving exponential growth in the vast digital infrastructure market.
By investing in a diversified portfolio of critical Digital Infrastructure assets, Digital 9 Infrastructure plc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Digital 9 Infrastructure
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.