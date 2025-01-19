JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $3.77 Million in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 905,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 64.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 75,476 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of YANG opened at $69.68 on Friday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $383.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,737.57.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

