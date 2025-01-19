Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,019 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 667,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 223,408 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in 2seventy bio by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 262,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Stock Up 7.0 %

TSVT opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $134.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.76.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

