Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

About Flywire

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.