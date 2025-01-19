Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 287,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,585 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 189.6% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 91,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,551.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,430,000 after purchasing an additional 494,812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.10. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.54 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

