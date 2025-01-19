Barclays PLC Acquires 42,926 Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) by 292.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,926 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zevra Therapeutics were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,644,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 129,600 shares during the period. Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,248,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ZVRA opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $429.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zevra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZVRA

Zevra Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.