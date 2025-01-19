Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,355 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth $480,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,052,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

