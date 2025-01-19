JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 34,391 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 917,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 17.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 253,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sana Biotechnology news, insider Fmr Llc sold 290,912 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $1,888,018.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,541,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,474,406.39. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

SANA opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $705.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Sana Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.