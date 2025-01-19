Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) by 410.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Centuri were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Centuri by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centuri by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Centuri during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Centuri in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri in the second quarter worth $300,000.

Get Centuri alerts:

Centuri Stock Performance

Shares of CTRI stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Centuri from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Centuri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centuri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centuri

About Centuri

(Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.