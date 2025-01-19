Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) by 191.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 146,276 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 28,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 23,630 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Foghorn Therapeutics
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Foghorn Therapeutics
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.