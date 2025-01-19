Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THRY. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Thryv by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Thryv by 97.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.
Thryv Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of THRY opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.88.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $179.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.24 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.
Thryv Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thryv
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.