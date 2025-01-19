JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,547 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Torno Capital LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Green Dot news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 135,123 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $1,478,245.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,292,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,843,100.72. This trade represents a 2.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 380,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $3,973,578.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,708,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,592,835.44. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 959,180 shares of company stock worth $10,071,696 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Trading Down 1.6 %

Green Dot stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $477.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

