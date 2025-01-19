JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 64.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 26.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 332,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 136,308 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $515.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 224.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

