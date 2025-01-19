Barclays PLC Sells 9,938 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.8% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.7% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YPF. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.16.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE:YPF opened at $42.73 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

