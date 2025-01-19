Barclays PLC Has $459,000 Stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) by 272.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,055 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYLN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 79.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 117,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hyliion by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,985,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hyliion by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 933,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 528,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Hyliion news, Director Vincent T. Cubbage sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 972,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,104.20. This represents a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Craig purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,060 shares in the company, valued at $832,077. This trade represents a 21.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hyliion Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Northland Capmk raised Hyliion to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
View Our Latest Analysis on HYLN
Hyliion Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hyliion
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.