JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Domo were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 272 Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 416,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 142,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Domo by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 301,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Domo from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Domo Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.46. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

