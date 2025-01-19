Barclays PLC Acquires 44,376 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 365.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,376 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in European Wax Center by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,178,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 81,704 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 24,712 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other European Wax Center news, Director Nital P. Scott sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $25,412.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,182.70. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. European Wax Center, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

EWCZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

