JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 587,197 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Coursera by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Coursera by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Coursera by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 186,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Coursera by 108.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 83,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.44. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $41,676.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,580.06. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

