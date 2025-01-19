Barclays PLC Acquires 51,873 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,873 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Omeros by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 19.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Omeros during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.01. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $13.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01.

OMER has been the topic of several recent research reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

