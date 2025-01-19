Barclays PLC Buys 58,150 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 277.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 49.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 659,991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth about $2,197,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 77.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 715,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 313,191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 59.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 218,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 81,782 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Michael Sileck purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,738.80. The trade was a 10.21 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philippe D. Katz acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,169. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $584.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 3.70. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Eastman Kodak Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.