Barclays PLC Acquires 8,532 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,200,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 48.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 769,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 606,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,020 shares in the company, valued at $147,063.60. The trade was a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.08.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

