Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NI were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NODK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NI by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NI by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NI by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in NI by 14.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NI alerts:

NI Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NODK opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $302.32 million, a P/E ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 0.37. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.