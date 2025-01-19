North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cibc World Mkts raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $568.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

