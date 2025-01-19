HC Wainwright Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Galiano Gold in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital set a C$3.50 price target on Galiano Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Galiano Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

GAU stock opened at C$1.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$1.09 and a one year high of C$2.73.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.