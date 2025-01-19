Barclays PLC Acquires Shares of 16,400 MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,499,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $93,904,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $74,261,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $39,264,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,299,000.

MBX stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45.

MBX Biosciences ( NYSE:MBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.72) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that MBX Biosciences, Inc. will post -13.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

