Barclays PLC Acquires 15,615 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 27.3% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 32,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation Price Performance

WTBA opened at $21.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $359.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on West Bancorporation

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas R. Gulling sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,539.49. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.