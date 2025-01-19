Barclays PLC Buys 82,713 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,713 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Honest were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNST. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Honest by 6.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,163,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 191,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honest by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 65,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Honest by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 846,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Honest by 23.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 220,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Honest by 68.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 382,418 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honest

In other Honest news, Director Jessica Warren sold 465,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $3,510,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,937.90. This trade represents a 28.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 92,138 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $749,081.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 516,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,714.08. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 799,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,421. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Honest from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.93.

Honest Price Performance

HNST stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $664.32 million, a P/E ratio of -164.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

