Barclays PLC Acquires 8,471 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the third quarter worth $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OVLY stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $32.24.

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Gary Strong acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.17 per share, with a total value of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,747.14. This trade represents a 9.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

