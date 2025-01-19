Barclays PLC Buys 25,849 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 329.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 83.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

